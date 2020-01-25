Strs Ohio Sells 8,926 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,926 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.09.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.67. 1,174,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.77. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $286.80 and a 1 year high of $517.07.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

