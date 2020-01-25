Strs Ohio Sells 99,006 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 5,897,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,813. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.