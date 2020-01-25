Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $307,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $19.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,466.71. 1,776,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,386.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,264.67. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,430 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.89, for a total transaction of $36,017,682.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,163.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

