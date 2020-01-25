Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,282 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $141,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after buying an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after buying an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,244,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,390. The stock has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

