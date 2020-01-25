Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,604 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $73,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

COST traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $310.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,484. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $314.28. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.06 and its 200-day moving average is $291.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.