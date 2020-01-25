Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.23. 1,556,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,669. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a 12 month low of $160.79 and a 12 month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

