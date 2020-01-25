Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

