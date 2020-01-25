Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 811 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.48. 1,008,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,006. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

