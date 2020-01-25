Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 821 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,949. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.44.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

