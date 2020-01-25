Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 926 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $3.94 on Friday, hitting $141.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $107.81 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $135.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $147,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $3,044,510.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.