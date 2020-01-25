Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 948 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $112.33. 2,289,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,325. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.