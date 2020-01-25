Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,478,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,287. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Dover stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.11. 626,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,707. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.55. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $120.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

