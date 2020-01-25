Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapman Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $4,497,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.01. 891,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.91 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

