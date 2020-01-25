Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 484,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,846. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.39 and a fifty-two week high of $165.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.99 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.