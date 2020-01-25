Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,156,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

NYSE D traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $84.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

