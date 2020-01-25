Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 163,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,988,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,886. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

