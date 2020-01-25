Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 1,146 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in VMware by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on VMware from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,167. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.