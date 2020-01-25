Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 1,900 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,711,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,634,000 after purchasing an additional 847,820 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,607,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,110. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

