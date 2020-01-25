Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 4,746 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,028,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,092,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,808. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, hitting $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,916,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,497. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $102.82 and a twelve month high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

