Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 506 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,161,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,652,000 after acquiring an additional 85,012 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 910,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,763,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after buying an additional 154,044 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,966,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.92. 2,876,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,287. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

