Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 544 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 317,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In other news, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total transaction of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.72. The stock had a trading volume of 629,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $143.91 and a 52-week high of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 99.27%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

