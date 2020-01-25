Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $47.15. 11,212,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.