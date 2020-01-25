Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $25.80 on Friday, hitting $589.20. 2,048,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,140. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $592.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.57.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

