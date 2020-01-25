Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $134.78. 1,753,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,538. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

