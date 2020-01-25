Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $224.47. 643,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.04. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $199.53 and a 52 week high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on shares of Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.