Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.95. 1,475,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $93.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

