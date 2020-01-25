Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 2,218,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,302. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.