Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 866,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,602,000 after purchasing an additional 278,693 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Brown University acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.76. 28,432,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,218,568. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

