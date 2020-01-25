Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.30 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.66. 1,957,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

