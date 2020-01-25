Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $1,265,419.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.30, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,741 shares of company stock worth $40,361,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,409. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $163.08 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

