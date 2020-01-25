Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.90. 868,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,248. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $112.30 and a twelve month high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

