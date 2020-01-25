Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $2.17 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,692,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,520,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,203. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

