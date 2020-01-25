Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Waste Management by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Waste Management by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.85 and a 12 month high of $121.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

