Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,975 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,804 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 233,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.12.

In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.83 per share, for a total transaction of $484,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.24. 3,105,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

