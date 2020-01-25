Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 843 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.38. 3,141,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

