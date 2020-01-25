Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.67. 698,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,795. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.56.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

