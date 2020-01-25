Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $890,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 728,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 76.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.98. 1,553,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,697. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.