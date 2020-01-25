Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 10,652 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 59,318,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,211,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

