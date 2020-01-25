Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,846 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,235 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.31. 9,384,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877,514. General Motors has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

