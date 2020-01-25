Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,515.71.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.94 on Friday, hitting $1,466.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,316. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,386.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,264.67. The company has a market cap of $1,025.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

