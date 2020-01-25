Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.00. 7,719,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.30 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.68.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.