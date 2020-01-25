Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.55. 9,751,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

