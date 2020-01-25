Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.18 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $150.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,141,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.35.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

