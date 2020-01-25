Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.51, for a total transaction of $1,534,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,681. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

