Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.37 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,843,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.67. The stock had a trading volume of 698,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.