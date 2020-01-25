Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Boston Partners lifted its position in Valero Energy by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,616 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,425,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 420,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 405,197 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.26. 2,574,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

