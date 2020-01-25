Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.56 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.72. 629,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 99.27% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,470 shares of company stock worth $8,452,986. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

