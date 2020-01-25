Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 254.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 248,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $1,156,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,412. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.