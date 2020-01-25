Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.70 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 932,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,134,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,360. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.49. 1,625,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $67.74.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.