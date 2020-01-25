Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 58,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Facebook by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 28.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,084 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.94. The company had a trading volume of 11,630,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,817. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.43 and a 12 month high of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

